Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for first time since horror injury suffered against Scotland as he gestures from his hospital bed
Hungary international Barnabas Varga has been pictured for the first time since suffering horrific facial injuries in a Euro 2024 clash with Scotland.
- Striker clattered when competing for high ball
- Was knocked unconscious & required lengthy treatment
- Has undergone surgery & now on road to recovery