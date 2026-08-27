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Adhe Makayasa

Harvey Barnes sets sights on Carabao Cup glory as Newcastle United down West Brom

H. Barnes
Newcastle United
Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion
Carabao Cup
Premier League

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes targeted silverware after coming off the bench to score twice in a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion. The triumph marked a first competitive win for new manager Matthias Jaissle at St James' Park, with Barnes striking late to send the Magpies into the third round.

  • Barnes double seals progression

    The hosts fell behind early to an Isaac Price strike before Bazoumana Toure levelled with his first goal for the club right before the interval. Introduced at the break, Barnes immediately put Newcastle ahead by pouncing on loose defending from a corner. While Price restored parity from the penalty spot, Barnes secured the 3-2 victory in the 81st minute with a first-time finish from Amar Dedic's low delivery.

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    Winger targets cup silverware

    Barnes emphasised Newcastle's ambition to replicate their recent cup triumph and deliver silverware under the new manager. Discussing the club's targets in the competition this term, the winger said: "A few of the older players that are here have that, that taste of glory, that's what we want. The manager has had some success in his career and he wants that as well, that is why he has come here so there's a real emphasis on that. The ultimate goal is to go all the way."

  • Magpies extend cup consistency

    The result maintains Newcastle's strong record in the competition, winning each of their last four ties against lower-league opposition since losing to Brentford in 2020-21. Ahead of kick-off, the club officially presented new signing Nico Gonzalez to the St James' Park crowd. Despite conceding from the spot, Jaissle's side controlled proceedings throughout, generating an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.83 compared to the visitors' 1.49.

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    Trip to Millwall awaits

    Newcastle now turn their attention to a tricky away tie against Championship side Millwall in the third round. Jaissle must maintain squad momentum as they return to Premier League action ahead of the upcoming international break. The swift integration of Gonzalez and Toure will be vital in providing attacking depth as the fixtures pile up across multiple competitions.

Championship
Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
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