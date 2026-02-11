Harry Redknapp's back! Tottenham legend reveals he wants to replace Thomas Frank as manager

Frank was appointed Spurs head coach in June 2025, replacing Ange Postecoglou. The Dane was targeted having turned Brentford into an established Premier League side having earned promotion from the Championship with them back in 2021.

However, Frank's conservative style made it difficult for Tottenham fans to warm to him even when results at the start of the season were slightly more positive. Many supporters turned on him during a testing November which saw them humiliated in London derby losses to Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham.

After a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday night, the Spurs board decided Frank's position was untenable and he was sacked the following morning.

A statement read: "The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men's Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

"Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."