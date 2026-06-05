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Harry Kane told World Cup won’t influence Ballon d’Or bid as remarkable Bayern Munich record puts him ‘in the conversation’
Record goalscorer Kane chasing more history with England
Tottenham’s all-time leading marksman has taken his tally of international efforts with the Three Lions to 78. He has sights set on reaching triple figures, joining the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive centurions club, while also breaking England’s appearance record - which currently stands at 125 caps.
The captain’s armband will be donned again when gracing FIFA’s flagship event this summer, with many tipping him to make more history there by claiming a second Golden Boot on the grandest of sporting stages.
If he were to top that chart, then England should go close to the ultimate prize - ending 60 years of hurt on the trophy-winning front in the process. Kane has already got his hands on a second Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal crown this season. He plundered 61 goals for Bayern through 51 games in all competitions.
Is Bayern Munich star Kane a Ballon d.Or contender in 2026?
Those exploits have him in the hunt for Golden Ball recognition. Quizzed on whether Kane needs a World Cup triumph after falling short on the Champions League front in order to win the Ballon d’Or, ex-England striker Fowler - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “Not necessarily. I think from an individual point of view, of course, that would be brilliant. I think with Harry Kane, his record's proven. He's gone over to Germany and probably surpassed many people's expectations about just how well he'll do over there.
“When you're looking at the Ballon d'Or and you're thinking of the great players, he's got to get that mention. He's got to be up there with the very best because of his record. I don't think winning the World Cup will have any influence on any decision. In all fairness, I think he's proven already.
“He's not won the Champions League this year. He's obviously won the Bundesliga and he's been tremendous in terms of goals and performances. But I'm not sure whether winning the World Cup will give him that extra step if you like to win that because I think he's proven already. To me, that doesn't indicate, ‘let's give him the Ballon d'Or because he won the World Cup’. His record's been brilliant anyway. He should be in the conversation.
“He probably is the pick in terms of the goals. You look at the young lad, [Lamine] Yamal, who's been tremendous. You've got [Ousmane] Dembele, who's obviously on the back of double Champions Leagues and he'll get mentioned again. But, why wouldn't Harry Kane get mentioned because his goals have been tremendous.”
Kane admits World Cup win would aid his Golden Ball cause
Kane has never shied away from the fact that he would like to emulate the likes of Ronaldo and Messi by landing the most prestigious of individual accolades. He concedes that World Cup glory would aid his cause considerably.
The 32-year-old frontman has said: “I’d be one of the favorites, definitely. Given the trophies I’ve won this season and the number of goals I’ve scored, I’d be in the running. Especially as, should England win the World Cup, one could imagine the trophy going to an English player.”
Last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or: Who was it & when?
Ex-Liverpool, Real Madrid and England frontman Michael Owen remains the last Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or. He achieved that notable feat a quarter-of-a-century ago in 2001.
Kane is not the only contender to break that barren run in 2026, with Declan Rice - fresh from helping Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years - also in the mix. Jude Bellingham, who remains a ‘Galactico’ at La Liga giants Real Madrid, is another England superstar that is considered to be capable of claiming a Golden Ball at some point in the not too distant future.