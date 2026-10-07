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England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Simply unmatched! Rivals and team-mates crown Kane 'best striker on the planet'

England
H. Kane
England vs Czechia
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A
J. Bellingham
V. Coufal
S. Denia

Jude Bellingham, Vladimir Coufal, and Santi Denia united to shower Harry Kane with praise following his record-equalling 125th cap. Teammates and opponents alike hailed the striker as an unmatched world-class talent and leader.

  • Widespread acclaim for England's record skipper

    Harry Kane received glowing tributes from teammates and opponents after matching Peter Shilton's 125-cap record with a clinical two-goal performance against Czechia. The 33-year-old forward drew unanimous praise for his leadership, humility, and extraordinary goalscoring output.

    Jude Bellingham led the accolades from inside the English camp.

    Opposing players and coaches echoed those sentiments following the 3-0 result at Wembley.

  • England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Bellingham hails Kane as England's greatest

    Jude Bellingham offered an emotional assessment of his captain's impact on and off the pitch. "He is, first and foremost, an unbelievable human being. As a captain, as a man, he looks after each and every single person," Bellingham told ITV.

    "Then on the pitch, you run out of superlatives. He is the best England player that has ever worn the shirt and it is an honour to play with him."

    "He is playing at a level where it is pretty unmatched. He is scoring goals for fun and contributing in so many areas."

  • Czechia skipper Coufal bows to Kane's quality

    Czechia captain Vladimir Coufal, who scored an own goal under pressure from Kane, acknowledged the forward's brutal efficiency. "I think in the last five or six games I have played against him, he has scored about 12 goals," Coufal admitted.

    "His commitment for his country, his professionalism, his ability to score and create... he is the best striker in the world, so just big respect for him."

    Coufal highlighted Kane's movement as impossible to contain over 90 minutes.

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  • England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Denia labels striker a true gentleman

    Czechia head coach Santi Denia added his voice to the admiration, praising Kane's fundamental passion for the game. "He loves football — this is his secret," Denia said. "He is an unbelievable player, he understands everything in the game."

    "England supporters should be very proud of this player. He is one of the best players in the world in terms of experience, quality, personality — and he is a gentleman."

    Kane's standing as a world-class icon remains universally recognized.