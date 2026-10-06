'No debate about it' - Why Harry Kane is England's greatest ever player as he closes in on Peter Shilton’s historic record

Kane will etch his name even deeper into the history books if he features against the Czech Republic. The England captain is perfectly poised to match Shilton's all-time national team record of 125 caps during the UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley.

Since scoring 79 seconds into his debut against Lithuania in March 2015, Kane has been an irreplaceable figure. He already stands alone as his country's greatest ever goalscorer, boasting a staggering 89 goals in 124 international appearances.

The 33-year-old also dominates the major tournament statistics. He has registered 21 goals in 36 appearances across six major tournaments, keeping him comfortably ahead of Gary Lineker on the prestigious list.