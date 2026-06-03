'Proud moment' - Harry Kane poses with his Madame Tussauds waxwork as England striker is honoured ahead of World Cup

Kane has officially joined the ranks of the sporting elite at Madame Tussauds London, with the England striker admitting it was a "weird feeling" to see his lifelike replica for the first time. Currently in Miami, the Bayern Munich star worked closely with the attraction's artists to ensure every detail of the figure was perfect, right down to the England kit and his preferred boots.

Reflecting on the surreal experience, Kane said: "It was a real honour to get the call from Madame Tussauds. It’s one of those things that you never expect to happen. London is a special place for me, and I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life, so it’s the perfect city to have my first figure – it feels like a true full-circle moment."