This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Kylian Mbappe's twin! Real Madrid star gives his verdict on striking new waxwork project ahead of public debut at Madame Tussauds in London K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga Kylian Mbappe showed off his "twin" as the Real Madrid forward unveiled a wax figure that will be put on display at Madame Tussauds in London. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below New waxwork made of Mbappe

To go on display in London

Star stunned by likeness Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA LEG Match preview