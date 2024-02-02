Harry Kane explains why he has never challenged Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo for Ballon d’Or & what needs to happen for trophy wait to end at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane explains why he has never challenged Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo for Ballon d’Or & what needs to happen for trophy wait to end at Bayern MunichChris BurtonGetty/GOALHarry KaneBayern MunichLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoBundesligaEnglandHarry Kane has explained his inability to challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or, as he targets titles at Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland captain has always been full of goalsMissed out on collective honoursHoping to end barren run with German giants