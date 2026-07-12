Harry Kane defends Thomas Tuchel as he admits England have only shown 'glimpses' of best level at 2026 World Cup

Kane has insisted that Tuchel’s strong criticism of the team’s performance against Norway was driven by a desire to see their training ground excellence translate into matchdays. While the Three Lions secured a 2-1 win thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace, Tuchel was vocal about his dissatisfaction with the display, describing the team as "lucky" and citing a lack of speed and technical composure.

Kane believes the manager is simply trying to maintain high standards ahead of a semi-final clash with Argentina. Speaking on the manager's approach, Kane said: "When he sees us train and sees the closeness and what we can do, especially with the players we have, the way we attack, our one-on-ones and the skills… he just wants to see that version of us. He knows as much as anyone that it’s not as simple as that, we’re playing against good opposition and good teams. He’s trying to drag it out of us and we know ourselves we have another level that we can reach."