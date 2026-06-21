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‘Happy birthday sweets’ - Arsenal & Lionesses star Leah Williamson shares a series of loved-up snaps to help model girlfriend Elle Smith celebrate turning 28
Romantic birthday tribute on social media
Stepping away from the intensity of her recovery sessions, Williamson celebrated a significant personal milestone this week. To mark Smith's 28th birthday, the Arsenal star uploaded a collection of affectionate snaps on Instagram, documenting their time together away from the pitch. The post was accompanied by a simple yet sweet caption that read: "Happy Birthday sweets x".
The post quickly gained traction among fans and teammates alike, offering a look at the life of one of the most recognisable faces in the women's game. For Williamson, the celebration serves as a welcome moment of joy following the conclusion of a frustrating, injury-hit campaign that severely limited her impact on the field for both club and country.
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Managing fitness after England withdrawal
Despite the off-field celebrations, Williamson remains locked in a battle to regain full match fitness following a series of frustrating setbacks. The Lionesses skipper was recently forced to pull out of Sarina Wiegman’s squad for critical fixtures, having followed a rehabilitation programme to be available but has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. West Ham defender Grace Fisk was called up as her replacement for the qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine.
It has been a difficult year for the defender, who has seen her rhythm disrupted by calf and knee issues at various stages. After missing the start of the season, she managed a brief return before the latest hamstring blow sidelined her once again. Both Arsenal boss Renee Slegers and the England medical team are understood to be monitoring her workload with extreme caution to prevent further long-term damage.
Commitment to Arsenal remains ironclad
While the current season has been testing from a physical standpoint, Williamson's long-term future in north London is already secure. Earlier this year, the club confirmed that their star defender had put pen to paper on a new deal to extend her storied career at Meadow Park. Having been with the Gunners since she was a child, the contract ensures she will remain the heartbeat of the team for the foreseeable future.
Arsenal have been proactive in securing their core stars, with Williamson’s extension arriving alongside new deals for senior figures like Steph Catley and Kim Little. The club’s hierarchy is determined to keep their most experienced leaders together as they look to challenge for major silverware both domestically and in Europe during the 2026-27 season.
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Eyes on a major comeback
The immediate priority for the 29-year-old is now completing her current rehab cycle to ensure she hits the ground running for the next campaign. Williamson has high standards for herself, having led England to back-to-back European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025. Her presence in the backline is considered vital for the Lionesses as they navigate their World Cup qualifying journey. After finishing as runners-up in Group A3 to Spain following a heavy 4-0 defeat earlier this month, England must now face Greece in a crucial play-off clash this October.
The defender will be hoping that this latest period of rest allows her body to fully recover from the accumulated fatigue of several seasons at the top level. With her contract situation resolved and a strong support system around her, Williamson is focused on putting her injury woes behind her and returning to the world-class form that has made her a mainstay for both Arsenal and England.