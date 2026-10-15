ANP
'We need to wake up!' – Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen issue stern warning after painful Ajax defeat
Poor performance leaves Ajax empty-handed in Croatia
Ajax kicked off their UEFA Conference League league-phase campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Hajduk Split at Stadion Poljud. Abdoulie Sanyang put the hosts ahead in the first half following a midfield turnover before Davy Klaassen scored a neat second-half equaliser for the Dutch giants.
However, a defensive misunderstanding between Jofre Torrents and Youri Baas just two minutes later allowed Marin Soticsk to score Hajduk's winner.
The match was also briefly suspended in the second half due to pyrotechnics set off by home supporters, capping a miserable night in Split for the visitors.
- ANP
Michel and Klaassen react to costly defensive errors
Ajax head coach Michel acknowledged that his side's sluggish start and individual mistakes proved fatal. "The first half simply wasn't good enough. We gave away the ball far too many times," Michel admitted. "We lacked energy and couldn't apply enough pressure. In the second half, we dominated and we deserved more, but we conceded two goals from two mistakes."
Goalscorer Klaassen echoed his manager's sentiments, emphasizing that defensive lapses cost them dearly in both boxes. "Losing is always painful, but especially when you want to get off to a good start," Klaassen stated.
"Moments in both penalty boxes made the difference, and we simply weren't good enough there. If you can't dominate, those moments in the boxes are decisive."
Amrabat issues rally cry as frustration mounts
Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat expressed deep frustration at Ajax's inability to turn chances into victories, calling on his team-mates to take responsibility. "It's a very bitter result. We didn't start well and they started strongly," Amrabat revealed. "The results aren't going our way, but we create enough chances and still don't win. Things just aren't clicking."
"We have to be much better and work very hard. We have to keep the faith, and there is a long way to go in the season," Amrabat added. "We need to wake up, stand up, and start picking up points."
Klaassen urged the squad to remain calm despite the setback, adding: "We shouldn't get carried away. We need to keep analysing and not hit the panic button."
- ANP
Amrabat and Klaassen demand response ahead of Eredivisie test
Ajax must quickly shift their focus back to domestic duties as they prepare to face FC Groningen in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Sunday.
The Dutch side will then host Italian outfit Atalanta at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in their second Conference League fixture next week, seeking to get their European campaign back on track.
Klaassen insisted that the squad cannot use external factors as an excuse, concluding: "The atmosphere shouldn't be a factor—we've played in bigger stadiums than this. We brought this party upon ourselves."
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting