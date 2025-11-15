Getty Images Sport
Graham Potter provides disappointing Alexander Isak fitness update as Liverpool & Sweden star continues to struggle in aftermath of Newcastle move
Isak still struggling for fitness according to Potter
Isak's season has been blighted by persistent injuries. His last performance for his club came during Liverpool's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in October. The Swede was replaced at halftime. He returned to Arne Slot's match day squad but was an unused substitute for the 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City last weekend. That stop-start opening to life on Merseyside could well be a result of Isak's protracted transfer saga. The player did not report to pre-season training with the Magpies, as he looked to push through a switch to the Premier League champions.
That lack of game time has left Potter unable to call upon his best attacking asset from the off in his first game in charge. The ex-Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham manager suggested Isak would feature in some guise in Sweden's World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Slovenia, and that he had a strong week of training within the national setup.
- AFP
Potter: Isak had "a good week"
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Potter said: "He's had a good week, he's available. But we have to be smart with him because he's been out for a while. He's not ready to play two matches for 90 minutes. We have to wait and see until tomorrow."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Isak fitness and added worry in uphill task for Potter
Isak's ongoing fitness issues will be an unwelcome issue for Potter to overcome as he seeks to rectify Sweden's disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign. The 50-year-old has been parachuted into the job on a four month deal, that will be extended if he can secure a playoff spot.
Sweden have taken just one point from their four qualifiers so far, with former boss Jan Dhal Tomasson given his marching orders after his side lost twice to Kosovo and Switzerland without scoring a goal. While automatic qualification is impossible, they can still finish second if they beat both Switzerland and Slovenia, and other results go their way. As things stand, Sweden would also earn a spot in the playoffs thanks to winning their Nations League group.
Potter's willingness to take on this mammoth assignment comes from his affinity for the country where he made his name as a manager. He took Ostersunds from the fourth tier to the top flight, winning the Swedish Cup and qualifying for the Europa League Group stages. Following his appointment, Potter said: "I am very humble about the assignment, but also inspired.
"Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the best leagues every week. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer."
- Getty Images Sport
Can Potter propel Sweden to the World Cup?
The first hurdle in Potter's way is Group B leaders Switzerland, who have taken 10 points from their games in Group B. They can secure automatic qualification for next summer's World Cup if they beat Sweden, and Kosovo fail to beat Slovenia. If the chips fall their way, Sweden could complete a miraculous comeback should they beat Slovenia on Wednesday.
Potter will also be without Viktor Gyokeres for both matchups, as the Arsenal striker is currently nursing a hamstring injury. He is also without Spurs playmaker Dejan Kulusevski, who is still months away from returning to action as he rehabilitates a knee injury.
For a side that has failed to score through their catastrophic campaign, being without either of their star marksmen or their premiere attacking midfielder could make Potter's gamble appear to be folly before it even really starts. That said, if he can turn this ship around, it will be a feather in the cap for a manager that has seen his stock fall precipitously after two failed reigns at Chelsea and West Ham.
Advertisement