'He'll be going to Tranmere Rovers after this!' - Roy Keane rubbishes Trent Alexander-Arnold's chances of sealing Real Madrid transfer as Liverpool star is torn apart for 'schoolboy' first-half showing vs Man Utd

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolReal MadridLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTranmere

Roy Keane has rubbished Trent Alexander-Arnold’s links to Real Madrid, claiming his display against Manchester United will lead to a Tranmere move.

  • Reds defender running down contract
  • Linked with a switch to Spanish giants
  • Questions asked of defensive ability
