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Gianni Infantino leadership 'badly shaken' as FIFA president forced to scrap controversial World Cup sell-off plan
Infantino abandons controversial proposal
Infantino has officially abandoned his controversial plan to sell off commercial shares in the World Cup following widespread condemnation. The decision marks a major defeat for the FIFA chief, whose leadership has been described as "badly shaken" by senior figures within the sport.
The contentious initiative involved creating a subsidiary company to oversee the commercial and operational aspects of major international tournaments, including both the men’s and women’s World Cups. However, three continental confederations rejected the proposal outright, with UEFA warning that European nations could boycott FIFA events if the scheme went forward.
Confirming the U-turn early on Saturday, Infantino acknowledged that the project had caused severe internal strife. "Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions... As a result, this proposal will not proceed," Infantino stated.
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Internal chaos and high-level resignations
The proposal triggered unprecedented institutional chaos inside FIFA's Zurich headquarters, resulting in high-profile exits. Infantino’s senior adviser, Carlos Cordeiro, and Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour, both resigned in protest over the commercial strategy, as per Independent.
In a damning departure statement, Lamour openly characterised the venture as "a project of one person." Political leaders also condemned the move, with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham labelling the commercial scheme "outrageous" and asserting that Infantino was "the wrong man to lead the organisation."
Despite the embarrassing retreat, Infantino insists his main priority remains reuniting the sport's global governing bodies. He confirmed plans to bring interested parties together in the coming weeks to refocus on growing the game worldwide.
UEFA questions Infantino's future
The dramatic collapse of the investment plan has left Infantino facing intense scrutiny regarding his long-term position. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, UEFA Vice President Laura McAllister revealed that trust in the FIFA president has been severely damaged.
"I think trust in the president of FIFA has been badly shaken this week, without a doubt," McAllister said. "Quite rightly, people will ask questions about whether he is the leader to take us forward as a global football organisation... Interestingly, I don’t think the sport of football is damaged by what’s happened this week. I think FIFA as an organisation is, and I think the president is."
When asked if UEFA might back a challenger to run against Infantino in future elections, McAllister said: "I think all of the confederations would be considering options now for sure, and we’ll certainly be doing that in UEFA."
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What next for global football?
With the privatisation proposal officially dead, FIFA must now rebuild fractured relationships across the global game. European football leaders are set to review the situation carefully as they evaluate Infantino's governance moving forward. While Infantino aims to restore harmony and push forward with standard development initiatives, the institutional damage caused by the affair could linger for months. The episode stands as one of the most tumultuous chapters of his presidency to date.
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