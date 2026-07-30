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'Not an obligation' - Gianni Infantino defends World Cup sell-off plan as FIFA chief addresses outrage to proposal
Infantino defends controversial $20bn World Cup plan
Infantino has hit back at fierce criticism over plans to sell external stakes in the World Cup. The governing body sparked outrage this week after announcing plans to set up a new $20 billion subsidiary to manage its major international tournaments. Under the proposal, FIFA intends to offer up to a 20 per cent stake in the commercial operation to external private investors. The move drew immediate condemnation from regional confederations, who claimed they were completely blindsided by the announcement.
FIFA chief insists proposal is 'not an obligation'
Addressing the growing backlash in a video released on Wednesday, Infantino attempted to downplay concerns by framing the initiative as a discussion paper. He insisted that the proposal marks the beginning of a broader dialogue across the sport.
"Well, FIFA 4 Enterprise, or FFE, is actually a proposal, an offer, it's part of a democratic process, a consultation process, and above all, it is an opportunity, but not an obligation, and as I said, it kicks off the consultation process, if and only if it is approved by the majority of our 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, it would be a FIFA-owned and controlled subsidiary, consolidating FIFA's commercial and event operations," Infantino explained.
Commercial growth viewed as 'natural evolution'
Despite the heavy pushback, Infantino maintained that expanding FIFA’s commercial model represents a natural progression for global football. FIFA already generates billions of dollars in revenue, primarily through broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, and major tournament operations. While the idea of private investment has alarmed key stakeholders, the FIFA chief reassured supporters that the governing body will not lose control of its most prized assets.
"It would simply commercialize and organize all FIFA-owned competitions, along with sponsorship brokers, licensing a new venture for the benefit of FIFA's 211 member associations, however, unlocking previously uncaptured commercial value. So, we believe that the FFE proposal would unlock the sport's potential in every corner of the world, across men's, women's, and youth football," he addded.
"In the next forward cycle alone, distributions would rise from $8 million per MA to $20 million. Additionally, each MA would also have the option to access a further $20 million through the FIFA Fast Forward Program, taking the potential funding to $40 million per MA for this next cycle. It is a golden opportunity to turbo-charge the development of the game globally. But again, it is just an offer, not an obligation. It is simply a choice for our members."
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What happens next?
The future of the World Cup sell-off plan now rests in the hands of FIFA's 211 member associations. With a deadline set for September 19, intense lobbying and debate are expected over the coming weeks as federations weigh the potential financial benefits against the ideological concerns raised by UEFA and others.
If the proposal is rejected, FIFA members will still receive their standard annual payments, but they will miss out on the lucrative cash injections promised by the FFE initiative. The upcoming vote promises to be a defining moment in Infantino's presidency and the future commercial landscape of world football.
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