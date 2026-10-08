Revealed: What Manchester City told Gianluigi Donnarumma after guilty verdict in financial breach case as agent breaks his silence

Despite the uncertainty surrounding City's top-flight status, Donnarumma's representative, Enzo Raiola, insists the goalkeeper remains entirely unfazed. The shot-stopper arrived in Manchester last summer and has already been spoken to directly by the club's hierarchy.

"Will the Manchester City chaos change anything? No, nothing will change for us or for Gigio," Raiola told Radio Napoli Centrale. "News comes out periodically. The club has spoken with Gigio and everyone is calm."

Raiola added that the immediate focus remains on matters on the pitch, stating: "Now there are important games against Liverpool and PSG, then sporting justice will take its course. But Gigio has had reassurances from Manchester City."



