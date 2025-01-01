FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-NEWCASTLEAFP
'This is getting ridiculous!' - Marcus Rashford issues furious response to latest Man Utd exit reports

Marcus Rashford has issued a furious response to a media report claiming he met Gareth Bale's former agency to speed up his Manchester United exit.

  • Rashford denies meeting with new agency
  • Was rumoured to have met with Bale's old representatives
  • Rashford tipped to leave Man Utd this month
