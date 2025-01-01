'This is getting ridiculous!' - Marcus Rashford issues furious response to latest Man Utd exit reports

AFPRitabrata Banerjee'This is getting ridiculous!' - Marcus Rashford issues furious response to latest Man Utd exit reportsM. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueMarcus Rashford has issued a furious response to a media report claiming he met Gareth Bale's former agency to speed up his Manchester United exit.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford denies meeting with new agencyWas rumoured to have met with Bale's old representativesRashford tipped to leave Man Utd this monthFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱