'He asked if I was drunk!' - Germany midfielder reveals the 'explosion of emotions' after Julian Nagelsmann called him up to World Cup squad

Bayern Munich's Karl sustained a severe thigh injury during Die Mannschaft's final training session, and Ouedraogo then became Nagelsmann's choice to replace the teenager. The news of his nomination reached Ouedraogo at a moment of absolute relaxation. The 20-year-old was enjoying his vacation in Marbella, Spain, when the phone suddenly rang and national team coach Nagelsmann was on the other end of the line. For the Leipzig midfielder, this moment changed everything.

"I was lying on the lounger, incredibly relaxed. Then the call came and I went from zero to 180 in an instant, an explosion of emotions," Ouedraogo described the situation to Sky Germany. To maintain the confidentiality of the conversation and let the news sink in, he hastily made his escape: "I ran around the corner so no one would hear me."