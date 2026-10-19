'Well short!' - Gary Neville issues Michael Carrick brutal sack warning as Man Utd slump continues

Neville feels Carrick must manage his options effectively as United aim to climb back up the table. He also outlined the targets for the season, highlighted the severe economic and competitive consequences of missing out on European elite football.

"I would say fourth would be a birdie, fifth would be par, and sixth would be a bogey," Neville explained. "But they can't finish outside the top five because then you're missing out on the Champions League, and it becomes a vicious circle. You can't get those players because they want to play in the Champions League, and you can't get the money from it, and you've lost the £60m-£70m, and you're in the Europa League on Thursday nights.

"Fifth is a must for Michael Carrick to continue to grow and Manchester United continue to grow with investment. It has to change in the next few weeks: Bournemouth is really important, and Chelsea away, and how he manages the games in between that.

"You've got to say fifth; you know that anything less than fifth is going to be a disappointment and a drop in standard from the start of the season, where everybody expected them to finish, and at the moment, they're well short of that because you look at Brighton, Liverpool, Aston Villa - they look like they're picking up a little bit, it's difficult."