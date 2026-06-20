AFP
Revealed: The three changes France are set to make against Iraq as Bradley Barcola gets his big World Cup chance
Deschamps reshuffles pack
Les Bleus opened their Group Stage campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in Philadelphia, powered by a clinical brace from captain Kylian Mbappe. However, despite securing the three points, France's sluggish offensive fluidity during the first half drew significant media criticism. To rectify these structural issues, a report from French publication L’Equipe indicates the coaching staff are prepared to drop winger Desire Doue in favour of Barcola's direct running style.
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Media uncovers selection changes
The tactical alterations are designed to revamp the frontline after a frustratingly static opening period in the previous match. France managed just a single shot in the first half, its lowest total in a World Cup group stage match since 1966.
To inject creativity, the management team intends to deploy Olise as a central number ten from the start, pushing Ousmane Dembele to his natural right flank. Further back, Aston Villa's Lucas Digne is heavily touted to replace Theo Hernandez at left-back, while Roma's Manu Kone will step into midfield to partner Adrien Rabiot.
Form guide favours Europeans
The impending adjustments highlight the immense squad depth at Deschamps' disposal as his team looks to maintain their prolific goalscoring form. The 2018 World Cup winners have found the net in 14 consecutive international matches across all competitions, a spectacular run stretching back to March 2025. This consistent offensive output contrasts sharply with Iraq's ongoing defensive struggles, after the nation suffered a comprehensive 4-1 defeat against Norway in their opening match.
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Knockout phase qualification beckons
France head to the Philadelphia Stadium aiming to secure early progression to the round of 32 with a second consecutive victory. Facing an Iraq team currently enduring a dismal three-match winless streak, Deschamps' side are heavy favourites to consolidate their position at the top of the group. With a final pool clash against Norway on the horizon, embedding these tactical changes smoothly remains vital for the European heavyweights.
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