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France star Kylian Mbappe clinches historic second World Cup Golden Boot after record-breaking 2026 campaign
Mbappe rewrites the World Cup record books
Mbappe secured the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with ten goals in eight appearances. The Real Madrid forward became the first player since Muller in 1970 to score 10 goals in a single World Cup, underlining another remarkable achievement in his international career.
The France captain reached the landmark during the third-place play-off against England, scoring twice despite Les Bleus suffering a dramatic 6-4 defeat. France failed to reach the final after being eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual champions Spain, leaving Mbappe's individual achievements overshadowed by a disappointing team campaign.
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Mbappe reflects on individual success and team disappointment
After the third-place play-off, Mbappe admitted the Golden Boot brought mixed emotions following France's failure to reach the final. He told reporters: "When you score that many goals in the World Cup, it certainly takes you to a whole new level. But I would have preferred not to be the top scorer and to have played in the final. It's good for my legacy once I've retired, but right now, that's not what's on my mind."
Chasing the record through the rounds
Mbappe’s journey to the ten-goal mark began in the group stages, where he looked sharp from the opening whistle with braces against both Senegal and Iraq. He continued his fine form into the knockout rounds, scoring a brace against Sweden in the round of 32. The Real Madrid star then scored one goal each against Paraguay and Morocco, before reaching the ten-goal mark with two goals against England.
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Mbappe looks ahead after another landmark tournament
Mbappe will return to club football after completing another memorable World Cup campaign, having added a second Golden Boot to his growing list of honours. While his individual performances have made history, the French captain will be looking to turn those goals into team success when the next major international tournament arrives.
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