Fluminense enter Richarlison race! Brazilian club join Palmeiras in chase for Spurs striker who could cost £55m after Europa League victory
Fluminense have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison, joining Palmeiras in pursuit of the Brazil international. With Spurs demanding around £55 million ($74m), both clubs are weighing complex financial structures to land the forward. Richarlison is under contract until 2027, but his emotional ties to Fluminense could prove pivotal in any transfer.
- Fluminense target Richarlison after Arias nears Wolves move
- Palmeiras already in talks with Tottenham and striker
- Spurs demand £55m for forward under contract until 2027