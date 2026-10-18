IPS
Unseen since 2011! – Florian Wirtz makes Premier League history in Liverpool comeback
Wirtz masterclass inspires Liverpool turnaround
Florian Wirtz delivered a playmaker masterclass to inspire Liverpool's 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The German midfielder provided the assist for Victor Munoz's second-half equalizer before Alexander Isak sealed the three points.
Wirtz was awarded the Player of the Match performance after dissecting Brentford's low block throughout the second half.
His creative output helped Liverpool overcome a half-time deficit in West London.
- Getty Images Sport
German playmaker sets 15-year Premier League record
According to Opta data, Wirtz created nine chances for his team-mates from open play during Saturday's contest. That figure represents the highest number of open-play chances created by an individual in a Premier League game since Sadio Mane in January 2021.
Furthermore, it stands as the highest away figure in the top flight for over 15 years, dating back to Samir Nasri's 10 created chances in August 2011.
Manager Andoni Iraola praised Wirtz's unique ability to find space against deeply retreated defenses.
Van Dijk achieves 200th match as Liverpool captain
The fixture also marked a historic personal milestone for defender Virgil van Dijk, who captained Liverpool for the 200th time. The Dutch centre-back became only the eighth player in the club's history to reach a double-century with the armband.
Van Dijk joins an illustrious list including Steven Gerrard (470), Ron Yeats (417), Emlyn Hughes (335), and Jordan Henderson (268).
Of his 200 matches as captain, 150 have come in the Premier League since leading the side out for the first time in October 2018.
- Focus Images
Key figures lead Reds into busy autumn stretch
The historic achievements of Wirtz and Van Dijk capped a successful afternoon in West London for Andoni Iraola's squad.
With creative and defensive leaders firing on all cylinders, Liverpool maintain momentum across domestic and European fronts.
The Reds now prepare for a busy week as they host Villarreal at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting