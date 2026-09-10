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'Stop the clock, I want to live in this moment forever!' – Inside Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele's wild PSG dream night
Torres and Dembele ignite PSG title defence
Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion with a 6-1 thrashing of FK Slovan Bratislava at the Parc des Princes. Ferran Torres proved the star of the show with a sensational hat-trick, while Ousmane Dembele bagged a brace before Fabian Ruiz added a late sixth.
The dominant victory immediately sent a strong warning across Europe as Luis Enrique’s side launched their trophy defence with a complete performance.
Both primary goalscorers expressed delight with the team's relentless attacking tempo in front of their home supporters.
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Torres savours dream European debut for PSG
Reflecting on his memorable night, Torres described his European debut for the Parisian club as a dream scenario. The Spanish forward praised the welcoming atmosphere within the squad and expressed surprise at how rapidly he has adapted to life at the Parc des Princes.
Torres emphasized his desire to continue delivering decisive moments for the passionate home crowd.
"It was like a dream, an incredible night," Torres stated. "It was my first Champions League game with PSG and we won and I scored a hat-trick. Seeing such passionate fans, I wish this day could never end! I've probably settled quicker than I expected."
Dembele hails total team commitment
Dembele was equally thrilled with the evening's outcome, highlighting the team's collective effort in both phases of play. The French winger noted that establishing early momentum in the new league phase was essential for the squad.
He singled out the intense atmosphere provided by the Parisian faithful as a key factor driving the team's motivation.
"It was very important to win tonight," Dembele said. "We scored a lot of goals and it was important to make a good start to the Champions League campaign. It was a really good performance and we really enjoyed it, attacking and defending as one."
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PSG focus on maintaining momentum
With five goals combined between Torres and Dembele, PSG satisfied heavy expectations and demonstrated their formidable offensive depth.
The French giants now turn their attention to upcoming domestic and European fixtures as they aim to build on their opening victory.
Torres summed up the mood in the camp, adding: "It's always important to score goals, to play well, to show what the team showed tonight, to live up to the expectations. I hope to bring even more joy to the supporters."
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