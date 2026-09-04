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Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo omitted from Liverpool Champions League squad by Andoni Iraola
Missing out on the European stage
Federico Chiesa has suffered a major blow after being left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad for the upcoming league phase. Manager Andoni Iraola opted to omit the Italian forward alongside Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo when finalising his European roster. The decision leaves the winger facing another frustrating spell on the sidelines regarding continental competition as the Reds prepare for a demanding European schedule.
- APL
A recurring nightmare for the winger
This exclusion echoes familiar frustration for Chiesa, who was similarly left off the Champions League list during the previous campaign. Last season, the former Juventus man only managed to re-enter the European setup following a severe long-term injury sustained by compatriot Giovanni Leoni. Despite making his Liverpool debut off the bench in a Champions League fixture in Italy back in September 2024 following his £10m initial switch, regular minutes on the continental stage continue to elude him.
Squad balancing and tactical choices
Iraola's decision highlights the fierce competition for places within the Liverpool dressing room following a period of extensive squad restructuring. With the club juggling multiple domestic and international fronts, tough choices had to be made regarding registration limits and squad balance. While Endo also misses out alongside Chiesa, the coaching staff must rely on their remaining depth to navigate the rigours of Europe's elite club tournament.
- AFP
Focusing on domestic duties ahead
With his Champions League path temporarily blocked, Chiesa's immediate focus must shift entirely toward domestic competitions and proving his worth on the training ground. Liverpool have a busy fixture calendar ahead, culminating in a high-profile European clash against Italian giants Inter on January 19. If history repeats itself, an opportunity could eventually open up later in the campaign should injuries strike, giving the Italian forward a chance to force his way back into contention.
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