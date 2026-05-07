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Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Fans spot genius tactic used by Luis Enrique & PSG to completely nullify Michael Olise during Champions League semi-final

M. Olise
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the Champions League final after edging Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate. But much of the post-match discussion centred on Luis Enrique’s unusual tactical approach, which supporters believe completely shut down Michael Olise.

  • Luis Enrique’s tactical tweak stifled Olise

    Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in their semi-final clash. Following the chaotic 5-4 first-leg victory in Paris, the second leg at the Allianz Arena was much tighter, ending in a 1-1 draw. Ousmane Dembele scored the decisive goal early in the match after strong work from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

    However, the biggest talking point after the game was PSG’s defensive approach against Olise. The French international player arrived in excellent form, having recorded 21 goals and 30 assists in 49 appearances this season. Yet the Bayern winger struggled to influence the game and was largely contained by Nuno Mendes, despite the PSG full-back playing much of the match on a yellow card.

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  • Fans praised Enrique’s unusual strategy

    Supporters on social media highlighted a recurring pattern during PSG’s goal-kicks. Rather than building from the back, goalkeeper Matvei Safonov repeatedly kicked the ball out of play towards Olise’s side of the pitch. The tactic drew comparisons online to specialised kicking strategies used in the NFL, where teams use placement and territory to isolate opposition players.

    Rather than allowing Bayern’s most dangerous wide player space to attack, Les Parisiens consistently forced Olise into crowded areas near the touchline. By compressing play on Bayern’s right flank, PSG limited Olise’s ability to turn and drive forward, disrupting Bayern’s main attacking outlet throughout the match.

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  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Arsenal awaits in the final

    PSG will now prepare for the Champions League final against Arsenal, who beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final, in Budapest on May 30. With a second consecutive European title within reach, attention will now turn to how PSG fare against the best defence in the Champions League, with the Gunners having conceded just six goals on their way to the final and keeping nine clean sheets.

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