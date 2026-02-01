Explained: Why Barcelona hold trump card in Marcus Rashford transfer battle - with Michael Carrick facing frustration in Man Utd return wish

There has been talk of a home-grown star returning to his roots ever since Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties at United early in 2026. It was the Portuguese manager who phased Rashford out and sanctioned loan moves to Aston Villa and Barcelona.

He is now gone, with fresh starts being embraced in Manchester. Carrick has overseen a productive start to his tenure, with three successive victories being enjoyed over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.

He may soon be in a position to draw up long-term term plans at Old Trafford, with United set to appoint a permanent manager in the summer. Big decisions will also be made on Rashford’s future at that point.

There were reports in Spain to suggest that Barcelona were concerned about Rashford’s plans, with it possible that he could be lured back to English football. Those claims have been countered by Mundo Deportivo.

They report that the Blaugrana are “not concerned about Rashford’s future should they ultimately decide to retain the winger”. They point out that “in negotiations with Manchester United, the club secured absolute priority over the player”.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!