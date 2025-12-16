'Exceptional' Harry Kane tipped to beat Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga goalscoring record by Bayern Munich legend

Bayern remain unbeaten at the top of the table, with 38 points collected so far. Kane’s exploits have helped them to open up a nine-point lead at the summit. The 32-year-old has been in dazzling form, taking his overall haul of goals for Bayern to 114 through 120 appearances.

He has hit three hat-tricks this term and is seemingly ready to claim another entry in the history books. Kane hit 36 goals during his first Bundesliga season, but is looking to go at least five better than that in 2025-26.

The Three Lions superstar is averaging 1.29 goals per game, which would take him to 43.71 over the course of 34 matchdays. That return would lift him above his predecessor in Bavaria, prolific Polish frontman Lewandowski.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!