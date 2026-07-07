‘Plays himself every game for the next five tournaments’ - New role for Cristiano Ronaldo speculated on after World Cup ‘last dance’ for the Portuguese GOAT

Portugal have been eliminated from the World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Spain, with Mikel Merino scoring a late winner. The loss resulted in emotional scenes for Cristiano Ronaldo as he walked down the tunnel. In the aftermath of their exit, Roberto Martinez announced he has stepped down as manager.

Speaking on talkSPORT, broadcaster Jeff Stelling proposed a surprising successor. Stelling asked his co-host Gabby Agbonlahor: "Roberto Martinez is leaving as Portugal manager, we all know that. How about Cristiano Ronaldo as the next Portugal manager?" Stelling argued that taking the managerial role would ensure Ronaldo remains at the centre of the national team setup without needing to be on the pitch.