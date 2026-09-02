Ainsley Maitland-Niles seals Premier League return as Everton confirm permanent transfer from Lyon

The club announced the versatile full-back's arrival in an official statement on X: "We have completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a permanent transfer from Olympique Lyonnais for an undisclosed fee. Welcome to Everton, Ainsley!"

Maitland-Niles becomes Everton's seventh summer addition, following Merlin Rohl's permanent switch alongside deals for Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, Christian Norgaard, Brennan Johnson, and Jack Grealish's loan return.