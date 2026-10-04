Hindustan Times
'The coach trusts me!' – Estevao makes bold admission after starring on Brazil return
Estevao crowns international return with opening strike in Kolkata
Teenage forward Estevao produced an outstanding individual performance as Brazil recorded a comfortable 4-0 friendly victory over India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium. The 19-year-old broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before providing a precise assist for Pedro's goal.
The match marked Estevao's first goal for the Selecao since November 2025.
Injuries had previously sidelined the attacker during the March international window and World Cup campaign.
- Hindustan Times
Attacker praises Ancelotti trust and reflects on scoring form
Speaking after the final whistle, Estevao expressed gratitude to manager Carlo Ancelotti for placing faith in his abilities. The winger has established himself as a key figure under the Italian manager, scoring six goals to sit second behind Vinicius Junior (eight goals) in the team's scoring charts.
Estevao noted that gaining match sharpness was vital for his ongoing development.
"It's always an honor to be helping the national team, scoring goals and playing," Estevao stated. "The coach is a guy who trusts me, so I try to put that into practice on the field. Getting playing time, especially for Brazil, is an honor. So I think those minutes were very important for me to get back into rhythm."
Forward highlights team progress despite room for growth
Estevao featured prominently across all three fixtures during the FIFA Super Date, starting in the 1-1 draw against Australia in Townsville and the 4-0 win in India. He emphasized that while the squad secured two wins and a draw, further tactical improvements are needed.
His direct dribbling and link-up play repeatedly dismantled India's defensive structure.
"We know we still need to improve a lot in our game," Estevao added. "But we come out of this international break with two wins and a draw. I believe we know what we need to improve and we will look for that in future call-ups."
- NurPhoto
Young star targets continued success in Singapore window
Estevao now returns to club football before rejoining the national team for November friendlies against Singapore and Japan in Singapore. The forward aims to maintain his goalscoring momentum and secure a permanent starting role.
Brazil resume their international calendar on November 14 against Japan.
Estevao looks to build on his impressive international goal tally.
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