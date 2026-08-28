AFP
Erling Haaland maintains perfect scoring record against Crystal Palace as new-look striker fires Manchester City ahead
Haaland shines with fresh appearance
Manchester City striker Haaland has made sure his name is the first on the scoresheet this season, bagging the opener in a tense encounter at Selhurst Park. The Norwegian forward turned heads before kick-off, debuting a significantly shorter haircut after opting to trim his signature long blonde locks during the summer break.
The goal arrived in the 43rd minute after a period of sustained pressure from the visitors. Haaland showed his usual predatory instincts, rising highest in a crowded penalty area to meet a cross with a powerful header. The ball flew into the corner of the net, leaving the Crystal Palace goalkeeper with no chance and giving Enzo Maresca’s side a deserved lead just before the interval. Haaland then added his second of the night and City’s fourth six minutes from full-time, meeting Phil Foden’s pass with a powerful left-footed strike that found the back of Dean Henderson’s net.
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Unstoppable record against the Eagles
Haaland’s strike at Selhurst Park continues an extraordinary run of individual dominance against the Eagles. With his two goals, the former Borussia Dortmund man has now scored in all five of his visits to this specific stadium. His affinity for playing against the South London side is well-documented, but his consistency in this fixture has reached levels rarely seen in the modern era of the English top flight.
Statistically, the numbers are even more staggering when looking at his overall career record against this particular opponent. Haaland has now scored in all six of his Premier League games against Crystal Palace,netting ten goals in total across those appearances, as per The Athletic.
According to Opta, his remarkable August record adds another layer to his dominance. Haaland has now scored 24 Premier League goals in August in just 16 appearances, with only Andrew Cole (25 in 44 apps) having scored more in the month.
A new era under Enzo Maresca
The match also serves as a significant milestone for new Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca, who is looking to implement his own tactical philosophy at the Etihad Stadium. Seeing his star striker get off the mark so early in the campaign will provide a massive boost to the Italian coach.
Haaland’s goal settled the nerves of a Manchester City side that had faced a frantic start to the clash. Rayan Cherki then extended City’s lead with goals in the 54th and 59th minutes, helping his side overcome the setback of conceding after a mistake from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Same old Haaland
As expected, the goal prompted an immediate reaction from fans and pundits alike, many of whom were curious to see if the haircut would affect his luck. One social media post joked that "The haircut had us worried for a second" before celebrating the fact that it was "same old Haaland" once the ball hit the back of the net.
For Crystal Palace, the goal was a familiar and painful sight. Despite their best efforts to frustrate the reigning champions, they were once again undone by the movement and aerial strength of a player who seems destined to break every goal-scoring record in the book.
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