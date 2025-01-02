Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and the Premier League team of the 2020s so far

So many players have lit up the English top flight with their talent in the last five years, but who deserves a place in the best XI?

As we enter the second half of the decade, it seems a changing of the guard is taking place at the top of the Premier League. Manchester City have been in decline since winning their record-breaking fourth successive title, with Liverpool now the team setting new standards for consistency at the summit under the leadership of Dutch tactician Arne Slot.

City won't be holding the trophy aloft again in May, having already fallen 14 points behind the Reds. Pep Guardiola's side may even struggle to finish in the top four, as they also find themselves looking up at Arsenal, Chelsea and surprise package Nottingham Forest.

But it would be foolish to suggest that City's era of dominance is over for good. After all, their response to Liverpool's last title triumph in 2020 was devastating. City have been by far the best team in English football over the past five years, which is reflected in GOAL's team of the 2020s so far.

Article continues below

We found it impossible to leave out six City players in particular, all of whom have cemented a standing as modern legends. The question is: who occupies the remaining five slots? Check out the all-star XI below...