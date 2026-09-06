Enzo Maresca fires Premier League title warning to Arsenal after record-breaking £458m Man City transfer spree

The confidence radiating from the City dugout is backed by an unprecedented level of financial backing. The club has shattered the record for the highest-ever summer spend in Premier League history, committing a staggering £458 million to new recruits. This recruitment drive reached a fever pitch in the final days of the window, with the club spending £86 million on Ayyoub Bouaddi, £65 million on Iliman Ndiaye, and a blockbuster £125 million deadline-day move for Enzo Fernandez. Man City also spent £116m on Elliot Anderson earlier in the summer.

The scale of this overhaul was necessitated by a period of significant transition in Manchester. The club recently bid farewell to legendary figures such as Pep Guardiola, alongside key midfield pillars Rodri and Bernardo Silva. While these departures generated over £300 million in revenue, the decision to reinvest every penny—and more—highlights the club's determination not to enter a period of decline. The new arrivals are expected to form the spine of a side capable of maintaining a high level of performance across multiple competitions without suffering from the fatigue that plagued their previous campaign.