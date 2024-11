Enzo Maresca slams David Coote over damning leaked videos as Chelsea boss says no 'normal human being' would make referee's derogatory comments about Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has labelled referee David Coote's derogatory comments about Liverpool and ex-manager Jurgen Klopp 'unacceptable'.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Maresca says Coote comments are indefensible

Coote insulted Klopp & Liverpool in leaked video

Maresca heads to former club Leicester on Saturday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱