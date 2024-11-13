FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-ARSENALAFP
Scott Wilson

David Coote faces fresh scandal! Suspended referee allegedly caught on camera snorting 'cocaine' at Euro 2024 after video emerges of derogatory comments aimed at Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

European ChampionshipEnglandPremier League

A video allegedly showing Premier League referee David Coote snorting a white powder at this summer's Euros has surfaced following his suspension.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Coote suspended over Klopp & Liverpool comments
  • Facing fresh scandal over white powder video
  • Video filmed during Euro 2024 in Germany
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

16630 Votes