‘Fantastic response’ - England’s 1966 World Cup hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst found Jude Bellingham’s ‘whatever’ quip at Thomas Tuchel ‘funny’

Hurst, the hero of England's 1966 World Cup triumph, has shared his delight at the self-assured nature of the current squad. Speaking after the Three Lions secured a spot in the semi-finals, the 84-year-old revealed he found Bellingham’s reaction to external and internal critiques refreshing as the team prepares for a massive showdown against Argentina.

The 1966 hat-trick hero thought the Brummie ace's response to criticism from Tuchel was 'fantastic'. He told the Mirror: "I loved the fact that Tuchel said we were not at our best and that is exciting. Bellingham's response of 'whatever' did make me laugh, that was so funny. I love that attitude, it was a fantastic response. It would not be a shock to me now if we won the World Cup. The four semi-finalists are the teams that most people predicted."