Endrick scores stunning hat-trick for Lyon in 5-2 rout of Metz as Real Madrid loanee's sensational start to life in France continues

Real Madrid loanee Endrick, who has enjoyed an impressive start to life in France on the back of his loan transfer during the winter window, struck a stunning hat-trick for Lyon in their 5-2 victory over Metz. The Brazil international is playing with a smile again, having endured a tough time in Spain, and has already fully endeared himself to an excited new fan base.

  • Reminder to Real: Endrick making his point

    The 19-year-old made just four appearances for the Blancos before seeing a switch to Groupama Stadium sanctioned, with Xabi Alonso showing little faith in current ability and future potential.

    A timely reminder has, however, been offered to his parent club of what Endrick is capable of. He will believe that a bright future in the Spanish capital can still be enjoyed, with Alonso being relieved of his coaching duties at Santiago Bernabeu.

