'Considering the atmosphere!' – How Graham Potter and Sweden reacted to Edin Dzeko's emotional farewell party

Bosnian football icon Edin Dzeko called time on his legendary international career during a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Sweden. The home crowd and surrounding rooftops applauded the veteran striker off the pitch following a standing ovation during his second-half substitution.

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Sweden before Kerim Alajbegovic equalized late for the hosts.

Sweden remain top of the group, two points ahead of Bosnia.