Eberechi Eze reveals the one England star who stood out to him in training as Arsenal forward explains how Thomas Tuchel has set Three Lions up to ‘achieve something incredible’ at 2026 World Cup

In the latest edition of GOAL's Beast Mode On podcast, Eze opened up on his journey to becoming an Arsenal and England star with former team-mate Adebayo Akinfenwa. Having lavished praise on former Chelsea star Eden Hazard as the player who impressed Eze most as a youngster, the former Crystal Palace man also spoke highly of Rashford as the one who stood out the most in his first training session with the national team.

The 27-year-old is now a regular in the England setup, having made his debut in 2023. Eze replaced Rashford midway through the second half in England's 2-0 World Cup qualification over Serbia last week, and wrapped up the victory for the Three Lions with a fine first-time strike at Wembley.

Rather than England captain Harry Kane or Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka, it's Rashford who caught Eze's eye when he first linked up with the national team. The 28-year-old left Manchester United for Spanish giants Barcelona on loan over the summer, and has shone in Spain, providing six assists and two goals as the Blaugrana look to defend their La Liga crown.