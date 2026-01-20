Getty
'Dream' Lionel Messi transfer talked up by newly appointed head coach at Newell's Old Boys
Messi working on new contract at Inter Miami
Messi formed part of Newell’s youth system prior to linking up with La Liga giants Barcelona while still in his teens. They agreed to cover his medical expenses at the time and put the South American playmaker on a path to superstardom.
Some 21 years were spent in Catalunya, shattering all kinds of records along the way, before heading to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. After two seasons in France, Messi decided to chase the American dream when joining David Beckham in South Florida.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has committed to a new contract with Inter Miami through 2028, taking him beyond his 40th birthday, but there has been no word on when he will look to retire.
Hope that Messi can be returned to his roots
That is keeping Newell’s clinging to the belief that a prodigal son can be brought home. On that subject, head coach Orsi has told ESPN: “Everyone at Newell's, including us, thinks it would be wonderful if he had the chance to play for his club and in his city.” Gomez added: “It would be a dream not only for our fans, but for the whole country.”
Newell’s are working towards another round of presidential votes, having narrowly avoided relegation in 2025. One of the candidates there, Guillermo Munoz, has spoken of his desire to get Messi on board.
He told TNT Sports: “First we have to see if Messi is eager to connect with Newell's.” He went on to say of long-running rumours, while pointing out that time and funds will not be wasted chasing an impossible dream: “I may really want Messi to come, but it's not enough to just say, 'someday, someday.' I see Messi and he makes me cry. But that doesn't mean he's above the club at all.”
Will Messi ever play for Newell's Old Boys?
Messi’s fellow World Cup winner Diego Maradona did spend time with Newell’s when returning to Argentina from a spell in Europe, while ex-Inter Miami and Barcelona boss Tata Martino also retraced steps to a club that he took in three spells with as a player.
Munoz added on Messi potentially treading a similar path: “One day, Maradona said: ‘I’m going to play in Newell's’. One day Tata Martino said: ‘I’m going to lend a hand in Newell's. Messi has no commitment or obligation to Newell's. But if he really wants to come, he'd have to say so.”
Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia, who witnessed Angel Di Maria’s return to Rosario Central at 37 years of age, has told TNT Sports when asked if Messi will one day turn out in his homeland: “I hope so.”
Meanwhile, former Newell’s boss Cristian Fabbiano told ESPN F90 back in April 2025 when asked if Messi could be snapped up, with a short-term contract agreement being mooted: “I hope Messi comes to play for just four months, whenever he wants. A tournament lasts that long, four months.”
Barcelona return: Messi & Antonela have retirement plan
Messi will not be making that move any time soon as he remains fully committed to Inter Miami for now. He enjoyed a memorable 2025 campaign with the Herons, helping them to a historic MLS Cup title and himself to Golden Boot and MVP honours.
The most decorated player of all-time intends to compete for more major honours in North America before considering another change of scenery. He has revealed that he and wife Antonela, along with their three sons, plan to move back to Barcelona once record-shattering boots have been hung up for the final time.
