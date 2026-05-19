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'Drafting decision' - Verdict in Man City's 115-charge FFP case 'expected soon after season ends'
Liability decision looms
The Premier League initially charged City in February 2023 for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations spanning a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018. Following a monumental independent commission hearing that concluded in December 2024, the sporting world has been awaiting a verdict that could lead to severe sanctions, including top-flight expulsion. This initial ruling will primarily focus on the club's liability, while any subsequent hearings will determine specific punishments if the club is found guilty.
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Legal drafting stage
Stefan Borson, a former financial adviser to City, has provided insight into the private arbitration process and the expected timeline for a public announcement.
Speaking to Football Insider regarding the administrative status of the case, Borson said: "It’s famous last words, but it can’t take much longer. As I understand it, there are no special reasons why it’s not come out. Nobody’s ill, nobody’s negotiating behind the scenes. There’s no secret sort of plans from government to intervene or any of that stuff.
"It’s all actually very vanilla. The original panel just simply hasn’t finished writing it up or hadn’t as of a few weeks ago."
'Can't take much longer'
The complexity of the case has resulted in a lengthy deliberation period, but insiders believe the final document is nearing completion despite previous delays in the schedule. Reflecting further, Borson added: "I did hear some information from the legal circuit that would point to it coming to a close in terms of the drafting of the decision. The parties themselves do expect that it will come out soon after the season ends, but they’ve been wrong before.
"My analysis, which has always been based upon the information that’s been out in the market, has obviously been wrong as well because it didn’t arrive. But clearly, every day that goes by makes it more likely that it’s coming out just because it simply can’t take very much longer to write up something in a private arbitration, notwithstanding the complexity.”
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Guardiola exit compounds uncertainty
Should the independent commission find City liable for the alleged breaches, the club is almost certain to launch an immediate appeal to contest the findings. The subsequent stage would involve a separate hearing to determine the severity of punishments, which could range from heavy fines to significant point deductions. According to the Daily Mail, this looming administrative uncertainty coincides with a seismic shift as Pep Guardiola is set to bring his legendary tenure at City to an end this summer.