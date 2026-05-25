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Diego Simeone claims Julian Alvarez has 'already made his decision' on summer transfer as Atletico Madrid boss gives spiky response to striker's links with Barcelona, Arsenal & PSG
Simeone puts the ball in Alvarez's court
Following a disappointing final-day 5-1 defeat to Villarreal, Atleti boss Simeone was quizzed on whether his star striker would remain at the Metropolitano next season. Rather than offering a flat denial of the exit rumours, the Argentine coach delivered a pointed response that has left fans in Madrid feeling uneasy about the World Cup winner's continuity.
Speaking to Movistar, Simeone made it clear that the responsibility for the player's future lies solely with the striker himself. "It's not a question for me, it's a question for Julian," he said. "He's old enough to know what he's going to do, and I imagine he's already made his decision."
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European giants circle for 'La Arana'
The intense speculation comes as several of Europe's heavyweights prepare to test Atletico's resolve. Despite Alvarez previously stating he is comfortable in Madrid, his refusal to be categorical about his long-term future has invited interest from abroad. It is understood that he is under consideration by Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options for a title defence.
Beyond the Premier League, Barcelona and PSG remain vigilant. However, any deal would require a massive financial commitment, with reports suggesting a fee in excess of €100 million would be needed to even bring Atletico to the negotiating table.
Atletico's stance on their star man
From the club's perspective, the hierarchy remains firm that Alvarez is not for sale. The former Manchester City man is tied to a contract that runs until 2030, which includes a staggering release clause of €500 million. While that figure is intended to be a deterrent, the reality of Europe's top clubs possessing significant financial muscle means the untouchable status of the player is being scrutinised.
The Rojiblancos view Alvarez as the cornerstone of their future project, especially with movement expected elsewhere in the squad. With legendary figure Antoine Griezmann set to depart, the club is eager to build the team around the 26-year-old, though Simeone's latest comments suggest that the project depends entirely on the player's personal desire to stay.
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The "snowball of lies" and transfer reality
For his part, Alvarez has grown tired of the constant media cycle surrounding his future. Last month, he hit out at reports suggesting he was looking for houses in Barcelona, labelling the constant stream of transfer news as a "snowball of lies." He insisted his focus remained on his duties in Madrid, yet his manager's lack of a definitive stance has sparked a new wave of uncertainty.
As the summer window draws closer, the debate over whether Alvarez will be the face of Atleti's new era or the Premier League's next marquee arrival continues to dominate the headlines. For now, the Rojiblancos are left waiting on a clear signal from their star man to put the rumors to bed once and for all.