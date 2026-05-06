Diego Simeone hails Arsenal's 'incredible power' as Atletico Madrid boss refuses to make 'excuses' for Champions League exit

The Gunners secured their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 win on the night to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory, leaving Simeone to reflect on where his side fell just short. Bukayo Saka’s strike on the stroke of half-time was enough to settle a tense second leg at the Emirates, and the Argentine coach was quick to acknowledge that the better team progressed over the 180 minutes of action.

"If we were eliminated, it's because our opponent deserved to advance. They were clinical in the first half and earned their place. But what I feel is tranquillity, peace; the team gave everything they had," Simeone stated.

"We came to compete against an incredibly powerful team, and with our own strengths, we fought as hard as we could. I'm grateful to our fans, our players, and I'm proud to be where I am. I said during preseason at the stadium that we were going to compete, and we did. Unfortunately, we didn't win anything, that's true, but we reached places that aren't easy to reach."