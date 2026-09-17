Devastating loss for football as former Crystal Palace and Watford goalkeeper Kevin Miller dies unexpectedly aged 57

The English football pyramid is reeling from the news that Miller, the former Crystal Palace, Watford, and Exeter City goalkeeper, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57.

At the time of his death, Miller was serving as the first-team goalkeeping coach at League One side Wigan Athletic, having only joined the Latics over the summer. His passing on Tuesday night has left his colleagues, former teammates, and supporters across the country in a state of profound shock and sadness.

Wigan Athletic released an emotional statement confirming the devastating loss for football, noting the immediate impact Miller had made at the Brick Community Stadium despite his short tenure. "Although Kevin's time with Latics was far too short, he quickly became a much-loved and respected member of our first team staff," the club said. "His experience, professionalism and passion for goalkeeping were clear for all to see, while his uplifting personality made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.