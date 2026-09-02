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Adhe Makayasa

Deadline day delight for Ipswich! Tractor Boys land Burnley striker Zian Flemming in £20m transfer

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Ipswich Town have completed the £20 million signing of Dutch forward Zian Flemming from Burnley on transfer deadline day. The 28-year-old striker has signed a four-year deal at Portman Road to become their 12th summer addition, taking the number nine shirt to bolster the Tractor Boys' attacking options for the ongoing Premier League campaign.

  • Tractor Boys sign Flemming

    Ipswich have completed the deadline-day signing of Dutch forward Flemming from Burnley. According to BBC Sport, the Tractor Boys agreed a £20 million fee with the 28-year-old penning a four-year contract. He arrives as the club's 12th summer recruit and will wear the number nine shirt at Portman Road.

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    Dutch forward targets impact

    Flemming expressed his delight at securing an immediate return to the top flight following Burnley's relegation last season. Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I am really proud to sign for Ipswich Town. I played in the Premier League last season and really enjoyed my first season at the top level, competing against the best players and teams in the world, so I am delighted to now be back in there with a great club like Ipswich. I will give my all every time I step onto the pitch and can't wait to meet the supporters. The first game is on Friday against Liverpool, which is very soon, and I am excited to get started."

  • O'Neil praises marquee signing

    Ipswich manager Gary O'Neil welcomed the forward after he registered 11 Premier League goals last term and netted three in four outings to begin the current campaign. He added: "Zian is a player who had an impressive first season in the Premier League and we are very pleased to have brought him to the club. He has good quality and experience and has started the new season well, so is a great addition to the group as we strengthen the squad further."

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    Portman Road awaits Liverpool

    The Dutch attacker could be thrust straight into action this weekend as Ipswich kick off the Premier League round. The Tractor Boys host Merseyside heavyweights Liverpool at Portman Road on Friday evening in their third league outing of the season. A testing home clash will provide an immediate examination of the new arrival's goalscoring pedigree as O'Neil looks to bolster his side's attacking output.

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