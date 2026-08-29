Daniel Munoz to Nottingham Forest! Crystal Palace agree £22m deal for wing-back

The transfer marks a fascinating tactical subplot, as Munoz is set to reunite with the man who helped him flourish in London. Should the move be completed as expected, he will once again work under Forest head coach Glasner. The Austrian tactician arrived at Palace in early 2024, shortly after Munoz had joined from Genk, and the pair formed a strong professional bond.

Forest are not finished with their recruitment drive just yet, as the hierarchy intends to make at least one more addition before Tuesday's transfer deadline passes. Glasner, speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday, was open about the possibility of further activity in the market: 'Let's see. It could be more. I am very confident that we will find and add the right players, the right profile and the right characters.'