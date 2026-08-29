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Daniel Munoz to Nottingham Forest! Crystal Palace agree £22m deal for wing-back
Forest strike deal for Colombian star
According to The Athletic, Oliver Glasner's side have moved aggressively to secure the services of one of the Premier League's most consistent wide players. Following a series of productive negotiations between the two clubs, a fee of £22 million has been settled upon, bringing an end to the speculation surrounding the 30-year-old's future at Selhurst Park.
The veteran wing-back is expected to commit his future to Nottingham Forest by signing a three-year contract, which also includes the club-led option for a further 12-month extension. This recruitment represents a significant investment for Forest, who are keen to bolster their defensive and offensive transitions.
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A reunion with Oliver Glasner
The transfer marks a fascinating tactical subplot, as Munoz is set to reunite with the man who helped him flourish in London. Should the move be completed as expected, he will once again work under Forest head coach Glasner. The Austrian tactician arrived at Palace in early 2024, shortly after Munoz had joined from Genk, and the pair formed a strong professional bond.
Forest are not finished with their recruitment drive just yet, as the hierarchy intends to make at least one more addition before Tuesday's transfer deadline passes. Glasner, speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday, was open about the possibility of further activity in the market: 'Let's see. It could be more. I am very confident that we will find and add the right players, the right profile and the right characters.'
Statistical impact and Palace legacy
Munoz leaves South London having established himself as a fan favorite, particularly after helping the club achieve historic success on the continent. The Colombian enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, contributing five goals and four assists across all competitions, including 12 Conference League appearances as Palace lifted the trophy to claim European silverware for the first time. Having signed a new contract in April 2025, he still had two years remaining on his terms, but the lure of a new project at the City Ground proved decisive.
Having joined the Eagles from Belgian side Genk for a modest fee of £6.9m, Munoz proved to be an excellent piece of business, making 109 appearances in total - with his final involvement being an unused substitute in Palace's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday.
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Forest's busy summer continues
The pursuit of Munoz shows Forest's determination to beat their rivals to key targets. The club had previously shown interest in Anan Khalaili before he joined Palace and had held preliminary talks over Celta Vigo's Javi Rueda.
Munoz is now on the verge of becoming Forest's sixth signing of a productive summer window, joining an influx of talent designed to reshape the first-team squad. He follows the arrivals of Liam Delap, Ousmane Diomande, Gustavo Sa, Xaver Schlager, and Steven Benda.
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