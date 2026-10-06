HANZA MEDIA
Dani Olmo warns Spain of 'dangerous' Croatia response following 7-0 England humiliation
Olmo urges caution against Croatia
Spain attacking midfielder Olmo has warned his team-mates that they must be on high alert ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia at the Poljud Stadium. Slaven Bilic's side are reeling from the most humiliating defeat in their footballing history after being dismantled 7-0 at home by England. Olmo believes that devastating setback will only serve as extra motivation for the Vatreni to restore their pride in front of their home supporters.
- AFLOSPORT
Former Dinamo star anticipates backlash
The fixture carries deep personal significance for Olmo, who speaks fluent Croatian having learned his trade and launched his professional career with Dinamo Zagreb from the age of 16. Speaking in his pre-match press conference about the hosts' potential resurgence, Olmo emphasised: "I expect a more dangerous Croatia. They aren't coming off an easy match, but playing in front of their home crowd won't be easy for us."
Addressing the heavy seven-goal defeat suffered by their opponents at the hands of England, the 28-year-old added: "We were very surprised. But tomorrow we'll see how they react... We've played many matches against them. We know they are very strong and have great players. It won't be easy for us. We have to focus on ourselves and our own game."
'Lovely opportunity to come back'
La Roja's trip to Split provides a special spark for the Barcelona star, who is acutely aware of the intimidating reputation of Hajduk Split's home ground. Expressing his excitement at playing under the intense pressure of the home fans at the Poljud Stadium, Olmo said: "It's a heated atmosphere. The fans press hard and get strongly behind their team and players.
"It's a beautiful football match that we'll be able to enjoy out on the pitch. That kind of atmosphere gives you extra motivation. Matches in this stadium bring back good memories for me. I have great respect for Hajduk."
Reflecting on his bold move to Zagreb as a youngster to break into the professional ranks, Olmo continued: "Everyone has their own story, path, and reasons. I made that decision because of Dinamo's interest and their desire to help me grow. I trusted in that, and it turned out to be one of the best moments of my career. I left at 16 and was alone with my mother in a new country with a new language. It was hard, but beautiful. I'm happy to be back."
He also expressed his gratitude towards the country that shaped his career: "They are unique feelings. It's a country that gave me everything - or almost everything - I have. It's a lovely opportunity to come back here, even if it's in Split rather than Zagreb. Family and friends will be coming... I'm really looking forward to it."
- AFLOSPORT
Crucial Nations League test awaits
Spain head to Split aiming to cement top spot in Group A3 after winning all three opening fixtures, including a 4-1 rout in the reverse meeting. For Croatia, hosting the world champions at a hostile Poljud Stadium is a brutal test of character following back-to-back collapses that saw them ship 11 goals. The clash will decide the group's direction before the international break in November.
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