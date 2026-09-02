Double delight for Crystal Palace! Eagles secure Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber in dramatic post-deadline swoops

After a successful loan stint that included lifting the FA Cup in 2025, Chilwell returned to Selhurst Park and shared his delight: "It's amazing to be back. It's nice to see some familiar faces, and I'm just really excited to get back in, see the boys and the fans, and get going again."

The 29-year-old full-back, who has earned 21 senior England caps, previously featured for Chelsea, Leicester City, and Huddersfield Town before spending last season in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg.